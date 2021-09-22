Former Hearts star Aaron Hickey nets second career goal in Bologna draw

Aaron Hickey is mobbed by team-mates after giving Bologna the lead in their Serie A clash with Genoa. Picture: SNS

The former Hearts defender scored netted for the first time since leaving Tynecastle with an arrowed finish into the far corner to give his side the lead.

It’s his first strike since the late winner in Hearts’ 2-1 Edinburgh derby victory at Easter Road in September 2019.

It was a case of redemption for the 19-year-old, who was substituted during Bologna’s 5-0 loss to Internazionale at the weekend having been given a torrid time by Dutch international winger Denzel Dumfries.

It wasn’t enough to start Bologna on the road to three points, however. The hosts were twice pegged back by the visitors with Mattia Destro cancelled out Hickey’s opener and Domenico Criscito doing likewise from the penalty spot after Marko Arnautovic had restored the lead from 12 yards.

Hickey had been replaced by experienced Dutch full-back Mitchell Dijks before the late drama.

