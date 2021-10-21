Former Hearts star likens Tynecastle ace to Celtic hero Lubomir Moravcik

Barrie McKay earned praise from former Hearts ace Eamonn Bannon. Picture: SNS

The ex-Chelsea and Dundee United midfielder, in speaking with the Daily Record, also praised the style of play adopted by Hearts this campaign as Robbie Neilson’s men remain undefeated in the cinch Premiership after nine games following promotion from the Championship last term.

Bannon, who had two spells in Gorgie between 1976 to 1979 and 1988 to 1993, is pleased to see the men in maroon entertaining their supporters following a number of additions to the first-team squad this campaign.

He chose to praise two of the summer additions in particular, saying: "I like McKay, he has superb balance and in a way he reminds me of Lubo Moravcik who was at Celtic.

"He can go left or right and he's been good since he came in and Cammy Devlin has also been terrific, he bombs about midfield and the fans love that. It all adds up to a superb start to the season and a far better look to the team than a couple of years ago."

He added: “Robbie has tinkered and tinkered with the side for a while now and he now has all the departments functioning.

"Football is basically a game of dynamics, you need players running about creating chances, getting shots at goal and getting crosses in. The fans love that and that's what Hearts have been doing in abundance.

"The quality of the Tynecastle pitch has helped, if you can't play football on that then you can forget it."

