Former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu enjoys dream debut with new club

Former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu recently moved to Cardiff City. Picture: SNS

The overpowering forward was introduced just after the hour and took only nine minutes to make his mark. Throwing a couple of hapless defenders out of his way he cooly slotted home before leaping above the advertising hoardings to celebrate with the away fans.

It would prove to be the only goal of the game as Steve Morison side’s defeated their hosts and move nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Ikpeazu has joined the Bluebirds on loan from Middlesbrough for the rest of the season. The 26-year-old enjoyed a strong start to his career in the north east following a £1 million move from MK Dons, scoring twice in his first four games, though found himself surplus to requirements after Neil Warnock was replaced by Chris Wilder.

Morison said after the game: “We've brought him in to help the team and he did that. It was a horrible game and wasn't our finest performance, but he had that one moment and he got to show how strong and powerful he is.

"He's hard to stop when he gets going and is a great kid who has come into the club with a smile on his face.

"He's brought a nice energy to the squad and the lads have told him he's got to go to the gym because he's not strong enough."

Ikpeazu spent two years at Hearts. He was popular among the fans despite netting just 10 goals in 55 games, though he did score twice at Easter Road.

