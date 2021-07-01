Former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu 'on verge of £1m move' to Middlesbrough

Uche Ikpeazu spent two seasons at Hearts between 2018 and 2020. Picture: SNS

The English attacker spent two seasons at Tynecastle before moving to Wycombe Wanderers last summer for an undisclosed fee. The hulking forward impressed with the Buckinghamshire despite their relegation from the English Championship, scoring six times in 31 games and being a constant nuisance for opposing defences with his size and energy.

His performances caught the eye of Middlesbrough who are now ready to bring the player to Teeside so long as he completes a medical, according to Sky Sports. Neil Warnock’s side will pay a £750,000 fee which could rise to £1 million with bonuses. They have managed to fend off interest from Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Millwall for the player’s signature.

Ikpeazu joined Hearts from Cambridge United in 2018. Though he only managed ten goals, he remained popular with fans and twice scored in derby games at Easter Road.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.