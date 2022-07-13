Former Hearts trialist Joe Wright signs for Kilmarnock

The 27-year-old former Rotherham United defender, who is just returned to fitness after a year out with injury, has signed a one-year contract at Rugby Park.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said he had been “impressed” by what he saw from Wright in three appearances against East Fife, Spartans and Bonnyrigg Rose and was due to speak to the free agent about his future a few days ago.

However, Kilmarnock have announced his signing ahead of their Premier Sports Cup clash with Partick Thistle tonight. Wright has been named on the bench.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Wright was named on the bench for Kilmarnock for their Premier Sports Cup match against Partick Thistle at Rugby Park

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes said: “We’re delighted to bring Joe to Kilmarnock and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead with him as part of our squad.

“He’s a good age and size with plenty of experience. As soon as we spoke to him it was clear that he was really excited and motivated by the prospect of joining Kilmarnock and playing in the Scottish Premiership.”