Foundation of Hearts launch Pledge Pals scheme – and chance to win Rudi’s turf

The Foundation of Hearts have launched ‘Pledge Pals’ – a scheme to get FoH members to encourage friends to join.

The reward is the chance to win the exact piece of Tynecastle turf from which Rudi Skacel scored the first goal in Hearts’ 4-0 win against Hibs in August 2005.

Rudi Skacel races away to celebrate his opener against Hibs in 2005

The fan-led organisation has around 8000 supporters pledging monthly cash which goes directly to Hearts. The Pledge Pals initiative is “a bit of fun with a serious purpose”, according to Foundaton chairman Stuart Wallace.

“Our best advocates have always been the Hearts fans themselves,” he explained.

“Pledge Pals is a way of helping our members to perhaps get a fantastic reward by getting their mates to add to the numbers of fans now backing the Foundation as it moves closer and closer to fan ownership of the club.

“Every pledger who persuades a pal to sign up will go into a prize draw for a very special piece of the Tynecastle pitch – the exact spot from which Rudi Skacel scored the first goal in the 4-0 win against Hibs on August 7, 2005.

“The turf from the spot was removed before the old pitch was dug up, and has been encapsulated in a superb presentation cube. The engraved cube itself comes in a gift box and the authenticity of the turf is guaranteed with a signed form by the club’s chair and chief executive, Ann Budge.

“This magic moment turf cube is undoubtedly a unique reward and we hope that the potential of winning it will be a further incentive for pledgers to nudge some of their mates to join us at this amazing time in the club’s history.

“All of us who were around in 2005 enjoyed that particular magic moment and, thanks to FoH pledgers and the wider Hearts community, we look forward to many more moments such as this in the future.”

More information about Pledge Pals is on the Foundation website: www.foundationofhearts.org