A number of Hearts players have been representing their countries throughout international fortnight as the Scottish Premiership takes its September hiatus. Two further international breaks will come in October and November as World Cup qualifying reaches a climax ahead of next summer’s finals in USA, Canada and Mexico.
The Jambos who left Riccarton to join their respective national teams after the 2-1 win at Livingston experienced mixed fortunes. Details of how each player fared are below:
1. ZANDER CLARK
The goalkeeper was with the Scotland squad for the World Cup qualifying double header away to Denmark and Belarus. He was on the bench for both games and didn't manage to make an appearance as Nottingham Forest's Angus Gunn returned to claim the No.1 position. | SNS Group
2. LIAM McFARLANE
A tough few days for the Riccarton youngster. He was named in goal for Scotland Under-21s' opening European Championship qualifier away to Czechia on Friday but had to be substituted after 43 minutes because of injury. A heavy blow to the face left him concussed and sick and he withdrew from the squad. | SNS Group
3. JAMES WILSON
Played the full 90 minutes as Scotland Under-21s lost that game in Czechia 2-0. The teenage striker featured as an 89th-minute substitute in Tuesday night's game against Portugal, which the young Scots also lost 2-0 at Fir Park. | SNS Group
4. KENNETH VARGAS
The forward was an unused substitute in Costa Rica's 1-1 World Cup qualfiying draw in Nicaragua on Friday night local time. He then played from the start and scored in the opening minute during the 3-3 draw with Haiti in San José - thus staking his claim for more game time at international level. | SNS Group