Garang Kuol's blistering pace is just the start as Hearts prepare for more from Newcastle United loanee

He should have scored just three minutes after entering the fray and admitted as much afterwards, refusing to offer excuses for failing to beat goalkeeper Shamal George with two successive attempts. He might be only 18, but Kuol is far more than that upstairs in his mind. It was only his second Hearts appearance since signing on loan from Newcastle United and he left West Lothian disappointed not to score.

Manager Robbie Neilson refused to condemn him or another recent recruit, 21-year-old Yutaro Oda, who also should have converted an obvious scoring chance late in the first half. Neilson withdrew the Japanese to introduce Kuol at the interval. Almost 5,000 Hearts supporters inside the ground would have noticed the instant impact made by the young replacement during the 0-0 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blistering pace, absolutely blistering,” said Neilson in conversation with the Evening News. “You could see the quality he has within five or ten minutes of him coming on. Not just the pace, but the timing of the run and the movement in the run. I think there will be a lot more to come from him.

“We talk about stuff like that [scoring chances] all the time but it’s just part of football at the end of the day. They are both young boys who have come over to the other side of the world into a different game. I thought they acquitted themselves very well to be honest with you. Yes, they missed a couple of chances but that’s part of life, isn't it?”

Livingston captain Nicky Devlin outlined the difficulties of defending against Kuol. “There was one when I really thought I had the ball. I thought I was there,” he said. “He came from the other side of me. I don’t know how. The boy is absolutely rapid. It is difficult to play against somebody who has that much pace. The only bits of quality on the game were the clearance of the line [from Kye Rowles] and Shamal’s double save from Kuol. He used his pace to get in there. He was difficult, but over the course of the game I think we dealt with him well enough.”

Kuol knows the sole purpose of being in Edinburgh is career progression, learning the dos and don’t of senior British football in an unforgiving league. It's all new to him just a few weeks after leaving the Australian A-League club Central Coast Mariners.

He explained his thought process entering the penalty area on Sunday after collecting Stephen Humphrys’ through ball early in the second half. An attempted first touch with his right foot failed, forcing him to execute a quick-fire shot with his left. The impressive George blocked the first one and the follow-up attempt.

Garang Kuol's loan move to Hearts is intended to further his development.

“I think 100 per cent I should have done better,” said the player. “I strike down the middle of the goal which gives the keeper a chance to save it. If I was to get that chance again, I would try to get it on my right foot and hit either side of the keeper. No excuses, I just need to strike it better with a bit more accuracy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He knows speed is one of his biggest assets. “Yes, 100 per cent. I try to stretch the opposition back four out, exploit the space in behind and use it as a weapon,” he said. “It was a nice physical match, the boys fought hard and Livingston fought hard as well. I think a draw was a fair result. The boys are always fighting and pushing to get that win. I think on Sunday it was a bit unlucky.”

The words indicate a young man determined to set and maintain high standards, which is why he is contracted to an upwardly-mobile English Premier League club for the next three and a half years. Newcastle loaned Kuol to Hearts for first-team exposure and will want him on the pitch as much as possible to ensure the deal is worthwhile from their perspective.

“I'm loving it, training every day with the boys and getting along with them, meeting new people, a new style of play. It is very enjoyable and there is much more to learn,” he said. Playing at Hearts until the summer provides a degree of familiarity with Cammy Devlin, Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson part of Australia’s World Cup squad alongside young Kuol. The main reason he chose Tynecastle Park was more football-orientated, though.

“The manager's plan for me, my development,” he explained. “I'm obviously at a young age and he took that into consideration. He looked at me as someone he could help develop, which is something that is really important to me. I'm just trying to focus on what I do at Hearts, on the training pitch and in the games. I think that's the main priority.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cinch Premiership will present a physical challenge for a teenager who is diminutive in stature. Evidence so far suggests Kuol is not overawed and is more than willing to mix it with big, burly defenders. He didn’t hold back when balls were there to be won against Livingston. “I’ve just got to throw my body around for the team and work hard for the team, fight for each other.”

Football doesn’t come more physical and demanding in Scotland than when Rangers visit Tynecastle. Wednesday night’s encounter in Gorgie contains all the ingredients for a potential classic between teams sitting second and third in the league table.