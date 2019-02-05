Gary Mackay: Hearts got the job done and Kilmarnock didn’t like it

I think Steve Clarke was trying to deflect a little bit with his comments after Friday night’s game, which is interesting.

He wasn’t happy with the referee and made reference to Hearts having “three big lumps” at the back.

It’s not always pretty, although the two goals we scored were pretty. Sometimes you need to battle and win your individual fights to get a foothold in the game. Then, if you do get in front, you have to battle to keep that lead intact.

I played with Stevie at youth level and it’s really the first time I’ve heard any kind of comment like that. Hearts got the job done on Friday and sometimes, away from home, that’s how you have to get the job done. At home, you want to play with a wee bit more flair and open football.

The astroturf pitch gave the opposition an advantage but you have to deal with that as best you can. We dealt with it in a really professional manner. You hope for the same tomorrow night. Livingston are on the back of a poor run since they beat us. We have to set our stall out early in the game because they will be wanting to get back to their fighting and battling qualities, which have earned them a lot of points this season.

Firstly, we are more than capable of looking after ourselves physically. You need that in Scottish football. If you can do that, it allows you to get the ball and guys like Sean Clare, Steven Naismith, Callumn Morrison, Ben Garuccio, Olly Lee and Arnaud Djoum can go and create from the solid base.

We will get more injuries and suspensions so the big squad will be handy. I do worry a little bit about whether a fully-fit squad will be a help and a hindrance – as it can be for any team – because you then need to leave individuals out and try to keep people happy.

Positively, the guys on the pitch will want to keep their place and they should have an extra edge. The guys in the stand will feel they are quite a distance away from the team. However, it’s a very nice problem to have.