Gary Mackay: Hearts needed those four points in quest for Europe

Hearts have taken four much-needed points from the past two games and that keeps us right in and around the European places in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

When you see the start of the season made by the team, that’s probably the lowest level of expectation people would have.

A few results went in our favour over the last week or so and, coupled with a draw at St Johnstone and a win against Motherwell at home, keeps us in the mix. I think we are more than capable of getting a European spot given the investment in the squad.

It was slightly disappointing to be in front at McDiarmid Park and then get pegged back twice. However, even though Motherwell huffed and puffed against us once we went in front at the weekend, we were able to nullify any threat they posed.

They are a good side and a physical side. Hearts have had to show different aspects of their game over the last two matches and I think they have done that well after a disappointing performance against Rangers.

Now it’s about continuing to pick up points week in and week out. We have some players coming back from injury, Steven Naismith being a massive one, plus we have the new striker David Vanecek to come in next month.

From December until the end of January is when you get a real picture of how the season is likely to pan out. There are so many games taking place and you also have the fourth round of the Scottish Cup. So the next couple of months are when everything will really take shape.

By early February, the league should have a look about it which probably won’t change a great deal through to the end of the season. Hopefully, that means Hearts sitting in the top four.

We are roughly on a par with Aberdeen in terms of budgets but when you see St Johnstone and Kilmarnock in that top area of the table, the least you look for is to stay in front of them given the finances at Hearts’ disposal.

I’m hoping we have a really positive festive period to set us up well for 2019.