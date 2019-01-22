Gary Mackay: Solid Hearts just awaiting a spark to fire

It feels like Hearts are just awaiting a spark at the moment and, when it comes, it could set us alight for the rest of the season.

If we continue to get solid performances and get results, then somewhere along the line you will hope to hit form in an attacking and creative manner. As long as our solid base continues, then a really positive attacking display comes along, it will be the one which can push us on to that next level. Maybe the level we saw earlier in the campaign when everyone is fit.

It will inspire confidence and help the team gain momentum. If you can score three goals in a game, whether you win 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2, you have a blend in the attacking third.

It would be nice to see that on Wednesday night against Dundee because it would set us up nicely for what, on paper, looks a more difficult game on the Saturday against St Johnstone. There is no doubt Tommy Wright’s team are feeling that kind of confidence themselves right at this minute.

For Hearts, it is going to take time. Steven Naismith isn’t long back, David Vanecek has qualities but I think he looks a long way from full match fitness. That means there is more to come because a lot of individuals have more to give to the team.Once you have players hitting their peaks individually, then you have the collective of the team getting stronger and stronger.

Sunday’s win against Livingston was important to get to the next round of the Scottish Cup. The goal settled us and we were the better team in the second half, although Livingston will feel a wee bit hard done by.

If you keep a clean sheet in a cup tie then you have the best chance possible of winning it, so it was pleasing to see our defence keep Livingston out. We looked solid and ended up winning the game on the back of that defensive performance.

We now have another two home games to come, plus the Scottish Cup draw has been quite kind to us. There is a big enough squad to cope with the fixtures and that allows for a bit of rotation. Thankfully, we are getting near to our strongest team again.