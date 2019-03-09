'Give me stinking 1-0 wins every week': Hearts fans react to 1-0 win over Dundee

Hearts fans were naturally delighted with the victory over Dundee in the Premiership, although some were less than impressed with the performance ...

Mike Lewis: "Three points were crucial."

Lynn Aoki: "Take a scrappy 1-0 win up there all day long."

jamboinglasgow on Jambos Kickback: "Always want to score more and have a better performance but ultimately the first thing and most important thing is 3 points. Should also give some confidence back to the team as i think they been knocked by all the draws and losses, plus its been a month since we last won, and we haven't won in the league since the start of February."

David Mitchell: "That was massive. This could turn out to be a cracking week and huge turnaround in our season. One game away from the semis and four points away from third."

tartofmidlothian on Jambos Kickback: "Three points and a clean sheet away to a team who have woken up and started fighting against relegation is a good day's work, I'd say."

Gary James: "Huge win in the sense it keeps us in with a chance of third, but with the way we are playing I can't see it."

Thommo14 on Jambos Kickback: "Level with Killie. 4 behind Aberdeen. European race is well and truly alive."

Aaron Wood: "A 1-0 win at Dundee should not be classed as 'huge'. It should be classed as 'the very least to be expected'."

Mark Calder: "A wins a win. Give me stinking 1-0 wins every week of the season."

kila on Jambos Kickback: "Incredibly boring, little creativity, one dimensional. Got the three points and kept a clean sheet though."

Alan Brien: "Very poor performance, but three points is what matters."

Stefan Barr: "We are still dreadful to watch."

campbell on Jambos Kickback: " Jesus Christ Hearts fans seem to invent new ways to moan every week no matter what the result is. WE WON!!!! Go open a beer and enjoy your Saturday night."