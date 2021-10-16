Glentoran goalkeeper sent off for attacking ex-Hearts man and team-mate after conceding goal

Bobby Burns in action for Hearts

With ten minutes to play in the league match at The Oval, Cathair Friel equalised for the visitors after Burns lost the ball on the half-way line as he attempted to control a pass from team-mate and former Hibs midfielder Gael Bigirimana.

Conor McKendry had given Coleraine, managed by one-time St Mirren boss Oran Kearney, the lead after a quarter of an hour before a Jay Donnelly double turned things around for Mick McDermott's side but after Friel had struck to level matters, McCarey rushed towards Burns and grabbed him by the nevck, appearing to knock him to the ground before attempting to drag him back to his feet by his throat.

Two of McCarey’s team-mates had to drag the former Ross County man away from the 22-year-old, who lay motionless on the turf.

After a discussion with the linesman, referee Andrew Davey gave the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 internationalist his marching orders, with furious Glentoran fans on social media urging the club to sack the 29-year-old.

Burns left Hearts in August 2020 for English side Barrow but joined Glens on loan two months later. He made the move permanent this summer despite suffering a double leg-break last November.

McCarey began his career with Monaghan United and had spells with Wolves, Telford, Walsall, York City, Portsmouth, and Bury before spending two seasons in Dingwall, leaving in 2018.

He joined Glens this summer after stints with Warrenpoint Town, Dundalk, and Cliftonville.

