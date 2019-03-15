Greg Tansey: Clevid Dikamona Hearts ban left ‘bitter taste’

Greg Tansey admits the manner of his two-match ban left a bitter taste after Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona posted a clip of the St Mirren midfielder’s challenge on him on Twitter.

Dikamona tagged the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) in some now-deleted messages, prompting Aston Villa’s former St Mirren and Hibernian midfielder John McGinn to call him a “grass”.

Hearts' Clevid Dikamona (left) lies on the deck after being caught by St Mirren's Greg Tansey. Pic: SNS

Tansey subsequently received a two-match retrospective ban for the incident on February 23.

The 30-year-old, who returns for Saturday’s trip to St Johnstone, said: “I don’t want to get into trouble and say too much but the way it happened left a bitter taste in my mouth. But these things happen and you have to take it on the chin and deal with it. I’ve got an inbox, he could have taken it up with me there, but he didn’t. It’s not a problem, it’s gone now. People get tweet happy sometimes.”