Hamilton 1 - 0 Hearts: How the Hearts players rated

Have your say

Hearts went down to Aaron McGowan's first-half strike as Hamilton took the honours in South Lanarkshire but how did the Jambos rate?

Zdenek Zlamal: Was faultless for McGowan’s goal and dealt with everything else comfortably. 7

Zdenek Zlamal could do nothing about Aaron McGowan's winner. Pic: SNS

Jamie Brandon: The youngster found it tough going against Mickel Miller and was replaced as the visitors chased an equaliser. 6

John Souttar: Decent range of passing out of defence and looked solid enough. 7

Christophe Berra: Relatively steady performance from the captain in what proved a frustrating afternoon. 6

Ben Garuccio: Caught out of position for McGowan’s opener but always tried to offer support in the Accies half. 6

Peter Haring: Didn’t show his usual robustness and was too often second best in the challenge. 5

Arnaud Djoum: Kept things simple but Hearts needed more from a player of his talent. 5

Sean Clare: Was forced to come deep to receive the ball and cut a frustrated figure as Hearts failed to provide some punch in attack. 5

Callum Morrison: Decent first-half effort just past the post but his crossing into the box was his Achilles heel. 6

David Vanecek: Was unlucky to see his shot come back off the bar but was ineffective otherwise. 5

Jake Mulraney: The winger started on the front foot but fell out of it and was replaced by Keena ten minutes into the second half. 6

Substitutes:

Uche Ikpeazu: Tried his utmost to get Hearts back into the match. 5.

Aidan Keena: Had one effort that sailed over the crossbar. 4

Craig Wighton: Didn’t offer much in the time he was on. 4