Hearts teenager Harry Cochrane’s first senior goal has earned him the SPFL Goal of the Month award.

The 16-year-old opened the scoring in his club’s memorable 4-0 victory over Celtic in December with a sweet left-footed strike.

League officials have ranked it as the month’s outstanding goal ahead of efforts by Aberdeen’s Frank Ross and Rangers’ Danny Wilson.

It is the latest acknowledgment of young Cochrane’s talent after he broke into the Tynecastle first team earlier this season.