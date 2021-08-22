Hearts 0-0 Aberdeen: Live updates from Tynecastle
Hearts welcome Aberdeen – and a bumper crowd – to Tynecastle in the cinch Premiership top of the table clash.
The Dons were in European action in Azerbaijan on Thursday night and they’re again on the road, coming to Gorgie this afternoon.
Of course Hearts can go top of the table with a win – but so can Stephen Glass’s side. A draw would also put both joint at the cinch summit, alongside Hibs.
We’ll bring you all the action from the game, kick off at 3pm.
Hearts v Aberdeen: LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 15:29
- Bumper crowd anticipated at Tynecastle
- HEARTS: Gordon, Cochrane, Halkett, Halliday, Souttar, Smith, Baningme, Haring, Ginnelly, Mackay-Steven, Boyce.
- Kick off 3pm
Gary Mackay Steven bursts forward after great work from Josh Ginnelly, but Calvin Ramsey does enough to stifle the danger
26 - Tribute to Zaliukas
Hearts fans have begun twirling their scarves in in the planned tribute to the former Hearts captain Marius Zaliukas who died last October
after suffering MND
Haring a little late on Ferguson and gets off with a warning - could have been a booking.
25 - Corner
Hearts have a corner but it’s been eachy-peachy so far at a busy, busy Tynecastle.
YELLOW CARD
Johnny Hayes booked for a foul in the build-up to the chance
12 - Save
Craig Gordon denies Lewis Ferguson after good work from Christian Ramirez and build-up from Teddy Jenks.
Big queues
As the fans continue to stream back to Tynecastle there are still big queues to get into the ground at kick-off, but they’re moving quickly.
Underway
It’s kick-off at Tynecastle.
It’s the big return to Tynie for the Jambos and among the bumper crowd will be a former Hearts man - Davie Wier - now loans manager at Brighton.
The Seagulls have Teddy Jenks on loan at Aberdeen.