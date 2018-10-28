Hearts 0-3 Celtic: Relive the action from the Betfred Cup semi-final

0
Have your say

All the action from BT Murrayfield as Celtic defeated Hearts 3-0 in the first of today’s Betfred Cup semi-final matches

.

Hearts take on Celtic for a place in the Betfred Cup final. Pictures: SNS Group

Hearts take on Celtic for a place in the Betfred Cup final. Pictures: SNS Group