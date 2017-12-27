Hearts 0, Hibs 0: Visitors denied Shaw ‘goal’ in derby stalemate

Hibs extended their unbeaten Edinburgh derby run to nine matches as a fiercely-competitive Tynecastle showdown ended goalless.

However, the Easter Road side were left aggrieved at the match officials’ failure to award them a goal when Oli Shaw’s seventh-minute effort was shown by television cameras to have crossed the line.

Television replays showed Oli Shaw's effort crossed the line

This meant Hearts were able to make it five clean sheets in succession and eight games in a row unbeaten, although they remain five points behind their city rivals in the Premiership table.

The Tynecastle side, without a win over Hibs since August 2014, made three changes to the side that started the goalless draw away to St Johnstone last Saturday. Michael Smith missed out through injury, Harry Cochrane dropped out through suspension and fellow 16-year-old Anthony McDonald was listed among the substitutes. Jamie Brandon, Jamie Walker and Esmael Goncalves came into the side.

Hibs, eyeing their first win at Tynecastle since May 2013, made one change to the side that started the 2-1 victory over Ross County at the weekend as midfield enforcer Marvin Bartley replaced winger Brandon Barker.

The hosts had the first chance of the match after five minutes but Walker curled an angled effort over the bar after Don Cowie laid the back into his path ten yards out following good work by Goncalves wide on the right.

Two minutes later, Hibs thought they had taken the lead when teenage striker Shaw’s close-range effort from a Martin Boyle cross came down off the underside of the bar and bounced over the line but, much to the ire of the visitors, no goal was awarded.

Hibs continued to look the likelier side for the rest of the half but were unable to carve out any clear chances to punish a Hearts side who were toiling to generate any rhythm.

The hosts were a more dangerous proposition after the break and almost went ahead in the 49th minute when Walker skinned Efe Ambrose wide on the left and cut the ball back for Kyle Lafferty but the Northern Irishman sliced his close-range effort wide of the far post.

At the other end, Boyle rasped a powerful strike narrowly over after a John McGinn corner broke to him 25 yards out in the 59th minute. The same player then thumped another low strike from distance just wide eight minutes later.

Commitment levels were high from both sets of players, but ultimately neither side were able to create the clear-cut chance required to eke out a winner.

Hearts: McLaughlin, Randall (Hughes 49), Souttar, Berra, Randall, Cowie, Walker, Buaben, Goncalves, Milinkovic (Callachan 83), Lafferty. Unused subs: Hamilton, Stockton, Grzelak, Henderson, McDonald.

Hibs: Marciano, Ambrose, McGregor, Hanlon, Stevenson, McGinn, Bartley, McGeouch, Stokes, Shaw (Murray 72), Boyle (Barker 75 (Matulevicius 85)). Unused subs: Dabrowski, Gray, Slivka, Swanson.

Ref: Steven McLean

Att: 19,316