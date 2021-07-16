LiveHearts 0 Sunderland 2 RECAP: Jambos lose as former Celtic man Aiden McGeady hits a double
Hearts host Lee Johnson’s Sunderland in a pre-season friendly this afternoon.
Hearts’ next pre-season test will come in the shape of Lee Johnson’s Sunderland side, who make the short journey to Edinburgh this afternoon, with the Jambos stepping up their fitness levels ahead of their return to the Scottish Premiership in front of approximately 2000 spectators.
It will be the first time the sides have met in over a decade. The Black Cats last made the trip to Tynecastle in 2009, back then a Premier League Sunderland side had a debut goal from Darren Bent to thank for a 1-0 pre-season victory over Csaba László’s Hearts.
The match could also see Hearts captain Craig Gordon face his former side for the first time since his departure in 2012, with the Scotland stopper in the Hearts squad for today’s friendly.
The match is just the second pre-season fixture for the visiting while Robbie Neilson’s first team have completed two friendlies, alongside back to back Premier Sports Cup wins over Peterhead and Cove Rangers, who they dispatched 2-0 and 3-0 respectively.
This afternoon’s game is sure to be a competitive one, with both sides determined to show they mean business ahead of their respective league seasons.
Hearts vs Sunderland LIVE
Full time: Hearts 0-2 Sunderland
90: And that’s it. Aiden McGeady’s double wins it for an underwhelming Hearts.
83: Roberts goes close.
Cracking ball in from McEneff, but Roberts just go manage to direct it into the net.
79: Off the post for Hearts.
Unlucky from Connor Smith who cannons a 20-yard drive off Patterson’s post. Closest they’ve came so far.
70: Damour into the book for diving...
The substitute is in the book for a fairly obvious dive in the box...
67: Changes for Sunderland now.
O’Brien, Stewart and Neil off for Evans, Grigg and Richardson on.
60: Changes for Hearts.
Roberts, McGill, Watson, Popescu, C.Smith and Damour are all on for Hearts. Halliday, Pollock, Souttar, Halkett, Cochrane are M.Smith go off.
46: Back underway.
Few changes for Hearts. Liam Boyce and Gary Mackay-Steven off, Liam Henderson and Aaron McEneff on.
Half time: Hearts 0-2 Sunderland.
Sunderland in the lead at half time thanks to two Aiden McGeady goals. Improvement needed from Hearts after a poor first half.
45: Sunderland dominating here...
Lee Johnsons side should have a third, as Embleton and Stewart go close. Hearts are all over the shop.
42: GOAL. Hearts 0-2 Sunderland. McGeady gets his second.
McGeady is heavily involved today and has his second already. Nice ball from Gooch, and the forward smashes home.
34: Fantastic save from the Hearts ‘keeper
Ross Stewart does superbly well to keep Hearts in it after a slack pass allowed Aiden O’Brien a clear run at goal.
31: McGeady in the book for an alleged dive.
McGeady goes into the book after going down in the area. Referee called a dive. The Tynecastle crowd erupts in applause. The former Celtic man the pantomime villain today.
McGeady celebrates
The former Celtic man seemed to enjoy that...
28: Can Hearts get back into this?
Well, they’re trying to.
Hearts are enjoying the bulk of possession, but have so far created little.
14: GOAL. McGeady scores the penalty.
Former Celtic man Aiden McGeady sent the goalkeeper the wrong way and the visitors take the lead.