Hearts 1 - 0 Livingston: How the Hearts players rated

Marks out of ten for every Hearts player as the Tynecastle side edged out Premiership rivals Livingston to advance into the fifth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Colin Doyle: Got down well to hold a Ryan Hardie effort and was generally sound. 6

Michael Smith: Committed in the tackle and showed his energy to support his team-mates in the final third. 7

Conor Shaughnessy: Had a real tussle with Livingston’s Dolly Menga but can be pleased with his debut. 6

Christophe Berra: Captain won his aerial battles and marshalled the troops well. 7

Ben Garuccio: A couple of slack moments from the Australian but improved second half. 6

Olly Lee: Kept things neat and tidy and was the driving force in midfield. 7

Sean Clare: Wonderfully-placed finish for his first goal for Hearts and received a standing ovation after being replaced with 12 minutes remaining. 7

Arnaud Djoum: Terrific backtracking to deny Scott Pittman when the Livi man was through on goal. Didn't impose himself enough going forward. 6

Callum Morrison: The home side’s best outlet in attack but missed a great opportunity to double the lead. 7

Steven Naismith: Gradually influenced himself more as the game wore on. Started the move that led to the goal. 7

David Vanecek: Teed up Clare’s opener and showed some nice touches on his long-awaited debut in a maroon jersey. 6

Subs:

Oli Bozanic: Didn't have much opportunity to get on the ball. 3

Jake Mulraney: Late sub for Morrison. 3