Michael Smith: 'This Hearts squad is the strongest I've played in but one dip in form and you could be out the door' It wasn’t so long ago that Michael Smith played in a Hearts team containing Kyle Lafferty, David Milinkovic, Esmael Goncalves, Christophe Berra and Jon McLaughlin.

Hearts explain Armand Gnanduillet's absence - plus team news for Aberdeen match Hearts winger Gary Mackay-Steven has been nursing an ankle knock this week, while management are waiting to discover if striker Armand Gnanduillet is available to face Aberdeen.