Hearts 1-1 Aberdeen: Story of the cinch Premiership match
Hearts welcomed Aberdeen – and a bumper crowd – to Tynecastle in the cinch Premiership top of the table clash.
The Dons were in European action in Azerbaijan on Thursday night and were again on the road, coming to Gorgie this afternoon.
Of course Hearts could go top of the table with a win – but so could Stephen Glass’s side. A draw would also put both joint at the cinch summit, alongside Hibs.
Last updated: Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 16:38
- Hearts 1 (Boyce 55 pen) Aberdeen 1 (Ojo 72)
- Bumper crowd anticipated at Tynecastle
- HEARTS: Gordon, Cochrane, Halkett, Halliday, Souttar, Smith, Baningme, Haring, Ginnelly, Mackay-Steven, Boyce.
Hello and welcome to the Edinburgh Evening News’ live blog from Hearts v Aberdeen at Tynecastle.
Change kit
Aberdeen will be wearing last season’s away strip at Tynecastle due to a clash.
The SPFL regard this season’s red and navy kits too close in colour to Hearts’ maroon shirts so the Dons will be in last season’s white, black and gold shirt.
It’s the big return to Tynie for the Jambos and among the bumper crowd will be a former Hearts man - Davie Wier - now loans manager at Brighton.
The Seagulls have Teddy Jenks on loan at Aberdeen.
Underway
It’s kick-off at Tynecastle.
Big queues
As the fans continue to stream back to Tynecastle there are still big queues to get into the ground at kick-off, but they’re moving quickly.
12 - Save
Craig Gordon denies Lewis Ferguson after good work from Christian Ramirez and build-up from Teddy Jenks.
YELLOW CARD
Johnny Hayes booked for a foul in the build-up to the chance
25 - Corner
Hearts have a corner but it’s been eachy-peachy so far at a busy, busy Tynecastle.