Hearts 1-1 St Mirren: How the Hearts players rated during the disappointing draw

Ratings out of ten for all the Hearts players involved in the home draw with bottom side St Mirren

Zdenek Zlamal - 6

Not completely confident throughout, including a nervy pass in the first half which went out for a throw, but produced a couple of solid stops in the second half.

John Souttar - 6

Always an option for a pass at right-back. St Mirren rarely troubled down his side.

Clevid Dikamona - 7

Back in the middle of defence and didn't let the side down. A couple of crucial interventions and composure on the ball. Headed in the opener and won the battle with Duckens Nazon.

Christophe Berra - 6

Turned and beaten for pace by Kyle McAllister for what should have been a goal for the visitors. Otherwise a solid performance.

Jake Mulraney - 6

A winger playing left-back and he looked like that for long periods. But provided much-needed width higher up the pitch and fired in a few dangerous crosses.

Peter Haring - 6

A quiet afternoon for the Austrian as he returned to the midfield. Overshadowed by Djoum as he went about his business quietly.

Olly Lee - 5

Advanced of the midfield trio. Provided the assist for the opening goal but largely anonymous.

Arnaud Djoum - 8

Excellent once again in the midfield. Whether it was breaking up play or driving forward with the ball through the lines the Cameroonian was omnipresent in everything good from the home side.

Sean Clare - 6

A number of really positive bursts from midfield, including the one which led to the corner that Dikamona scored from. Netted the own goal.

Steven Naismith - 6

Frustrated out on the left, his shrieks of annoyance stood out more than anything he did on the ball. But was always looking to get Hearts playing in possession.

Uche Ikepazu - 5

A tough afternoon for the striker up against three centre-backs until Steven Maclean came on. Didn't hold it when he needed to and failed to lay it off when required. Decision making needs work.

Substitutes

Oliver Bozanic - 6

Didn't quicken the tempo when it was required.

Steven Maclean - 6

Failed to link with Ikpeazu.

Callumn Morrison - N/A

On late and saw little of the ball.