Hearts 1-2 Dundee: How the Hearts players rated

Have your say

Marks out of 10 for every Hearts player as Craig Levein's men succumbed to a disappointing 2-1 home defeat against previously bottom Dundee.

Colin Doyle - 7

Made two early saves, including a fingertip touch round the post, and wasn't at fault for either goal.

Michael Smith - 5

Uncharacteristically sloppy at times from the usually dependable full-back and struggled against Andy Dales.

Conor Shaughnessy - 5

Was poor in possession and made the crucial error which led to Dundee's second. Slipped on more than one occasion.

Christophe Berra - 6

The member of the Hearts defence who appeared the most solid, as we've come to expect.

Demetri Mitchell - 5

Showed determination to try and make up for a poor December. Won the free-kick for the goal but still didn't do enough going forward. Subbed.

Callumn Morrison - 5

Didn't do enough to influence the game in the final third. Quiet for the most part before he was subbed.

Olly Lee - 5

Had the cross which gave Hearts their equaliser but had too many heavy touches in the centre of the park.

Arnaud Djoum - 7

The best Hearts outfield player. Was the only one who showed a bit of fight in the first half and always looked to impose himself on the game.

Sean Clare - 6

Had a few bright moments, and was unlucky to see a low shot blocked. He was far from the worst player in maroon.

Aidan Keena - 5

Struggled with the physicality against a pair of opposing centre-backs and missed a couple of decent chances.

David Vanecek - 4

A day to forget on his first league start. Struggled to make an impact, booked and then subbed off on 34 minutes.

Substitiutes

Steven MacLean - 6 - Linked play well enough but couldn't provide a killer touch.

John Souttar - 6 - Made his first appearance in months and showed his usual poise on the ball.

Jake Mulraney - 5 - Got on the ball a lot but was very wasteful with his final ball.

--

Craig Fowler