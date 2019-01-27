Hearts 2-0 St Johnstone: How the Hearts players rated

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player involved in the win over St Johnstone which lifted Craig Levein's men into fifth.

Colin Doyle - 6

The quietest afternoon he will likely have.

John Souttar - 8

A couple of excellent interventions in the second half and provided the clipped pass for Marcus Godinho to run on to and open the scoring.

Michael Smith - 7

Whether it was in the centre of a back three or either full-back positions, Smith excelled. Such a competent and consistent performer.

Christophe Berra - 6

Despite getting a whack in the face Berra did not have a lot to do and probably has never headed the ball as little as he did on Saturday afternoon.

Marcus Godinho - 7

A confident performance from the Canadian, highlighted in the way he opened the scoring. Goal aside, he won his battles and won the tussle with Scott Tanser.

Olly Lee - 7

Positioned further forward the Englishman constantly made himself available. Couldn't quite turn it into decisive passes but did lay on Callumn Morrison for the goal which sealed the win.

Oliver Bozanic - 6

Not his best game in a maroon shirt. He wasn't bettered in the midfield but he was partly responsible for the lack of tempo to Hearts' game at times, especially in the first half.

Jake Mulraney - 7

It is clear the winger is playing with more confidence, constantly wanting to take on the full-back. Unlucky not to score and worked hard but crossing was erratic.

Arnaud Djoum - 8

Played in a slightly deeper midfield role he was often the driving force for Hearts and the player who would provide a bit of imagination, creating a good opportunity for Mulraney with a lovely through ball.

Sean Clare - 6

Grew as the game went on. Really poor first half but was more involved in the second, going close on two occasions. Needs to provide more vertical runs off the ball but better when playing closer to Naismith.

Steven Naismith - 7

Maybe not his best performance in terms of an attacking threat but his presence is so important. Cut a frustrated figure as the ball didn't get to him quick enough in the first half but had a greater influence in the final third after the interval. Played a key role in the second, alert to a ball on the left-hand side.

Substitutes

Demetri Mitchell - 6

Really positive running from left-back.

Callumn Morrison - 7

Scored his first goal for the club after a wonderfully worked move.

David Vanecek - 6

On to a rapturous reception.