Hearts 2 - 1 St Johnstone: How the Hearts players rated

How every Hearts player who saw time on the pitch rated out of ten during the win over St Johnstone.

Zdenek Zlamal - 7

Was called into action on a few occasions and pulled off a wonderful save from an effort which was diverted goalwards by John Souttar.

Michael Smith - 8

Not known for his attacking threat, he had three efforts in the first half but once again he was defensively faultless.

John Souttar - 6

A solid, no-nonsense performance from the captain as he eased through the game.

Jimmy Dunne - 7

Continuing to grow in a Hearts jersey. Won his defensive battles and scored the second goal with his first for the club.

Demetri Mitchell - 5

Sparkled at points when driving forward, especially in the first half, but still has his moments defensively.

Callumn Morrison - 8

The teenager was a constant threat for Hearts and a real pest for St Johnstone. Always positive with the ball driving forward and committing defenders.

Olly Lee - 7

Dovetailed well with Haring, moved forward with and without the ball well and was unlucky not to score at least once.

Peter Haring - 8

Fantastic in the midfield, reading the game, breaking up play and always offering for a pass. Scored the opener.

Arnaud Djoum - 6

Stationed on the left again, he brought a real drive and grit to the role, while still finding his feet after injury.

Steven Naismith - 6

A quieter than normal performance from the experienced forward. Still looked to take on responsibility in linking midfield and attack.

Steven MacLean - 7

In the absence of Uche Ikpeazu, MacLean once again provided a wily focal point. Team-mates know he will take care of the ball when it's passed to him. Should have scored.

Subs

Oliver Bozanic (on for Morrison) - 5

A late sub to shore up midfield.

Clevid Dikamona (on for Smith) - N/A

Brought greater physicality to the defence.

Danny Amankwaa (on for MacLean) - N/A

A late cameo but was bright.