Hearts 2 - 1 St Johnstone: How the Hearts players rated

How every Hearts player who saw time on the pitch rated out of ten during the win over St Johnstone.
Zdenek Zlamal - 7
Was called into action on a few occasions and pulled off a wonderful save from an effort which was diverted goalwards by John Souttar.
Michael Smith - 8
Not known for his attacking threat, he had three efforts in the first half but once again he was defensively faultless.
John Souttar - 6
A solid, no-nonsense performance from the captain as he eased through the game.
Jimmy Dunne - 7
Continuing to grow in a Hearts jersey. Won his defensive battles and scored the second goal with his first for the club.
Demetri Mitchell - 5
Sparkled at points when driving forward, especially in the first half, but still has his moments defensively.
Callumn Morrison - 8
The teenager was a constant threat for Hearts and a real pest for St Johnstone. Always positive with the ball driving forward and committing defenders.
Olly Lee - 7
Dovetailed well with Haring, moved forward with and without the ball well and was unlucky not to score at least once.
Peter Haring - 8
Fantastic in the midfield, reading the game, breaking up play and always offering for a pass. Scored the opener.
Arnaud Djoum - 6
Stationed on the left again, he brought a real drive and grit to the role, while still finding his feet after injury.
Steven Naismith - 6
A quieter than normal performance from the experienced forward. Still looked to take on responsibility in linking midfield and attack.
Steven MacLean - 7
In the absence of Uche Ikpeazu, MacLean once again provided a wily focal point. Team-mates know he will take care of the ball when it's passed to him. Should have scored.
Subs
Oliver Bozanic (on for Morrison) - 5
A late sub to shore up midfield.
Clevid Dikamona (on for Smith) - N/A
Brought greater physicality to the defence.
Danny Amankwaa (on for MacLean) - N/A
A late cameo but was bright.