Elie Youan’s two in two gave Hibs and Hearts a point each at Tynecastle

This was a proper derby - we had it all. The weather, the battle and the goals. Hearts were the first to come out on top as Alan Forrest opened up the scoring before an own goal from Christian Doidge put the homeside 2-0 up.

However, the fun did not stop. After a half-time team talk in which Hibs’ striker Elie Youan was told he had ten minutes to make a difference, the Frenchman then put two goals in the net within two minutes of each other and all was equal in Gorgie.

Unfortunately, both sides suffered injuries with Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley becoming the latest catastrophe in a growing list of medical concerns for the Jambos. Hibs then had their own misfortune with goalkeeper David Marshall being forced off with a groin injury in the second half.

However, this derby was certainly one of the most exciting in recent years and while the homeside will have been sorry to relinquish their 2-0 lead, a 2-2 draw was most fitting for the capital’s first derby of the 2023/24 season.