Hearts 2 Aberdeen 1: How the Hearts players rated

Marks out of ten for every Hearts player following the 2-1 victory over Aberdeen in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Zdenek Zlamal - 7

The Czech stopper only had one real save to make - but oh my word, what a save! He got down in lightning quick time to deflect a low Gary Mackay-Steven drive with the score at 2-1.

Marcus Godinho - 5

Playing in his first game in six months (he's not even played a reserve game yet) the Canadian put in a solid first-half showing but struggled against Niall McGinn after the break. Gave away the penalty for Aberdeen's goal and was soon hooked.

Clevid Dikamona - 7

Considering his double nutmeg against Rangers and defence-splitting pass against Motherwell, fans may have been expecting something a little more 'box office' from the defender. Instead, he was unspectacular but completely solid.

Jimmy Dunne - 8

Another week and another top performance from the young centre-back who is already one of the best in the country. Made a number of key blocks and interceptions and was a deserved choice for man of the match.

Demetri Mitchell - 7

Put in a few good tackles and helped Hearts up the other end with his powering runs.

Callumn Morrison - 6

The youngster flitted in and out but always looked a threat when he was on the ball, including crossing for Arnaud Djoum to head in the opener.

Olly Lee - 7

Didn't influence the attack as much as we've become used to, but he still battled well in the midfield area and halted a couple of dangerous Aberdeen attacks.

Oliver Bozanic - 7

The Australian was excellent in a first half where he produced the kind of all-action energy that fans have been used to seeing from Peter Haring. He struggled a bit more in the second but it was a fine showing overall.

Arnaud Djoum - 7

Netted the opener and showed poise every time the ball was played into his feet.

Steven Naismith - 7

Won, scored and missed a penalty; the attacker ran himself ragged from the first minute to the last and led from the front, constantly talking his team-mates through the game. Was a bit isolated at times in the second period.

Steven MacLean - 6

Another whose performance dropped off a bit after a top drawer first-half showing. That being said, his substitution was more to do with Hearts needing an extra body in midfield than his display necessitating it.

Subs

Sean Clare - 6 - Won the late penalty which Naismith missed

Aaron Hughes - 5 - On late to shore up the defence as Hearts moved to a back three.