Hearts' Sean Clare dances with Uche Ikpeazu after the third goal. Pic: SNS/Craig Foy

Hearts 3 - 0 Inverness CT: How the Hearts players rated

Hearts made it through to the Scottish Cup final with an ultimately comfortable victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle this afternoon. We assess how the players performed at Hampden.

Goals from Uche Ikpeazu, John Souttar and a Sean Clare penalty ensured the Tynecastle breezed into next month’s final after a goalless first half which saw some sections of the Hearts support boo the team off the pitch.

Excellent handling and made incredible save, turning Joe Chalmers' free-kick on to the bar when score was 1-0. 8 (Pic: SNS)

1. Zdenek Zlamal

Excellent handling and made incredible save, turning Joe Chalmers' free-kick on to the bar when score was 1-0. 8 (Pic: SNS)
SNS Group
Copyrighted Work
Buy a Photo
Patrolled his right-hand side well considering he did not have natural wide-man in front of him. Solid defensively and brings element of calm to Hearts' back-line. 7 (Pic: SNS)

2. Michael Smith

Patrolled his right-hand side well considering he did not have natural wide-man in front of him. Solid defensively and brings element of calm to Hearts' back-line. 7 (Pic: SNS)
SNS Group
Copyrighted Work
Buy a Photo
Slightly less assured than Souttar, but still put in good performance and will relish opportunity to lead Hearts out at Hampden next month in final. 7 (Pic: SNS)

3. Christophe Berra

Slightly less assured than Souttar, but still put in good performance and will relish opportunity to lead Hearts out at Hampden next month in final. 7 (Pic: SNS)
SNS Group
Copyrighted Work
Buy a Photo
Unflustered in defence, keeping Jordan White quiet. Popped up at back post to thrash home all-important second goal. 8 (Pic: SNS)

4. John Souttar

Unflustered in defence, keeping Jordan White quiet. Popped up at back post to thrash home all-important second goal. 8 (Pic: SNS)
SNS Group
Copyrighted Work
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4