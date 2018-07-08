Hearts 3-1 Partick Thistle: Olly Lee shines in Jambos' third summer win

Two goals from new signing Olly Lee helped Hearts to their third successive pre-season win in the Cowdenbeath sunshine.

The Englishman hit a 25-yard effort and a low angled finish in the 3-1 win over Partick Thistle, which started with another new arrival, Ben Garuccio, claiming his first Hearts goal.

He hit a 25-yarder of his own inside two minutes before Thomas O'Ware headed Thistle level near the break. Lee's two goals came in the second half as the midfielder showcased his scoring threat from the middle of the field.

Hearts beat Arbroath last Tuesday and Dumbarton on Saturday and are gaining momentum ahead of their Betfed League Cup campaign later this month.

They took merely two minutes to score in Fife after a high-tempo start to the match. Left wing-back Garuccio ambled forward to clip a delightful 25-yard effort over the Partick goalkeeper Aaron Lennox and high into the net.

Thistle gradually began asserting themselves and restored parity seven minutes before half-time. Midfielder Craig Slater whipped a free-kick from the left flank into the penalty area, where centre-back O'Ware was on the run to glance the ball into the net.

On 55 minutes, Hearts' second did arrive. Lee controlled a loose ball 25 yards out and angled a beautiful finish high into the top corner. Lee made certain of victory with an angled left-footed shot with 13 minutes remaining.

Hearts (3-4-1-2): Silva (Mason 61); L Smith, Petkov, Baur; M Smith (Morrison 85), Lee, Bozanic, Garuccio; Edwards (Cochrane 63); Lafferty (Currie 74), MacLean (Amankwaa 84).

Unused subs: Irving, Ritchie, Zanatta.

Partick Thistle (4-2-3-1): Lennox; Birch, O'Ware, McGinty, Penrice; Bannigan, Slater (Fitzpatrick 68); Spittal, Storer (Wilson 61), Erskine (Galasso 88); Doolan.

Unused subs: Sneddon, McIntyre, Horne.

Referee: Don Robertson.

Attendance: 811.