The first full season of Aidan Denholm’s senior football career is not yet over, although he is already recognisable around Edinburgh. The Hearts midfielder can’t even nip to his local Scotmid without being spotted. It is a feeling he admits he is still adjusting to.

Denholm has managed 23 appearances this term since being released and then re-signed by the club last summer. He is still only 20 years old. Learning the first-team environment took time and the knock-on effect of playing regular Premiership football brings other issues to deal with away from training and matches.

“Probably off the pitch to be fair, learning how to deal with it all, the boys have been brilliant,” he said. “It’s different when you are walking along the street and somebody actually recognises you. You have to be wary of that. On the pitch as well, I’ve learned a lot. Not what to do, just really saving your energy. I’m an energetic player and want to get round the pitch but in certain times you don’t have to as much. I’m eager and I want to get around but the boys have been different class, telling me what to do and keeping me in the right place.”

He explained that selfies are now a regular occurrence. “Sometimes, when I was across the road at Scotmid the other day someone was like: ‘Aidan Denholm, is that you?’ I was like, this is new. I'm a grounded guy and I have to remain humble and remember where it all came from. I don’t get carried away by all that but it is lovely.” There hasn’t been any abuse, thankfully. “Not really, I had a Hibs fan stop me once and say a few things but other than that, no,” he said.

The more first-team outings, the more Denholm’s game will enhance. “I played a lot towards December time, I’ve not played as much past January,” he said. “If I can play my roles in the team - not playing, starting, not in the squad - you still need to be energetic around the building and bring positive vibes to everyone else. Even if you’re not playing and the team have won it still feels like you’ve won. With playing Rosenborg, I think that has given me a lot of experience of what to expect in Europe and going away to PAOK, I can’t wait.”

The novelty value has worn off, with Denholm now comfortable in the same surroundings as senior professionals he previously looked up to. “It does wear off,” he said. “I still look at boys in the changing room and think, I’ve watched you play. I car share with [Liam] Boycie and I was in the stand when he was playing against Rangers in his first home game. I was like, ‘this is just mental’, because I’m car sharing with him.”

The latest teenager to introduce himself to the first-team dressing room at Riccarton is striker James Wilson. “He has trained with us a lot recently, him and [Ethan] Drysdale and he’s been different class,” explained Denholm. “I thought he did really well when he came on [against Dundee on Saturday]. He’s had to be patient but me and Macaulay [Tait] have had to be really patient as well and it shows that there is youth there to be played. It shows the B team there is a pathway there into the first team.”

Denholm now finds himself giving advice despite being a relative novice himself. “I would say it is more midfielders like Callum Sandilands and people like that who ask. He came up to me asking for advice and it was all new to me. They all come up to you asking for tips that I am getting off the likes of Shanks and all that. I think everyone is buzzing to be around the building.”

Denholm is buzzing outside the building, too. He is using personal trainer Kevin Kelly to hone specific aspects of his body towards football. “That was thanks to Barrie [McKay],” explained the midfielder. “He put me in touch with him and it's about not training to be a body builder, it's about training as a proper footballer while also getting that side of it. It's not about pushing heavy weights at ridiculous numbers, it's about getting into the frame of a footballer.

“James Wilson came on against Dundee at the weekend and he's put on a lot of weight and has shown he can handle men's football now. Macaulay also doesn't get pushed around. Kevin has been different class to me and it's about making sure I come back and hit the ground next season. Last season was massive for me having been initially let go and then coming back with something to prove. Now I have more to prove and I have shown the fans glimpses of what I can do, but I know there is more. There is a lot I can improve on, sharpness wise I believe I can get quicker.