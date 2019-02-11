Hearts’ Aidan Keena scores hat-trick and David Vanecek bags double in reserve win

Aidan Keena scored a hat-trick and Czech striker David Vanecek scored twice as Hearts reserves beat Morton 5-0.

January signing Vanecek, recently criticised by manager Craig Levein over a lack of fitness and subsequently dropped from the Jam Tarts’ starting XI, notched his goals in the first half at Oriam. The big forward gave Hearts the lead in the sixth minute, pouncing on a loose ball in the box.

David Vanecek was on target for Hearts reserves at Oriam

Keena, who scored his maiden first-team goal in Sunday’s 4-0 Scottish Cup win over Auchinleck Talbot at Tynecastle, doubled Hearts’ lead seven minutes later. Strong play by midfielder Bobby Burns saw the ball arrive at Keena and the young Irishman finished calmly into the corner.

Vanecek should have made it three but he sent his effort against the crossbar after being set up by Craig Wighton.

However, he got his second five minutes before the break, firing home Ben Garuccio’s cross.

Keena bagged his second with 15 minutes left, smashing home Andy Irving’s pass, before curling a low effort into the bottom left corner to complete his hat-trick.

Hearts: Zlamal, Garuccio, Baur, Hamilton, Dikamona, Irving, Burns, Cochrane, Vanecek, Wighton, Keena. Subs: Mason, C Smith, Petkov, Hickey, Logan, Henderson, Makovora.