Hearts analysis: How team shapes up after the January transfer window

On transfer deadline day Hearts were the only team in the Scottish Premiership not to be involved. Some teams used every second of the day to revamp their squad, while others discarded deadwood.

The Tynecastle side did not have their face pressed up against the window, envious of the business being done. There was no plan to enter the market or let any players leave. For Craig Levein it was a case of cracking the shutters and shutting his eyes. Or more pertinently, turning off his phone.

Hearts manager Craig Levein will be happy with his squad. Picture: SNS/Bruce White

The Hearts boss was happy with everything he had. Plus, he had the small matter of a Snow Patrol concert in Glasgow to attend. Journalists in attendance at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Kilmarnock game, could be forgiven for thinking one of the game’s most entertaining characters was yanking their chain.

However, it would be remiss to say it was a quiet or boring day in EH11. As fans of other sides fretted over potential ins and outs, Hearts fans rejoiced at the announcement of a contract extension for John Souttar.

If it wasn’t for the new deal for the club’s vice-captain, much of the deadline day discussion would have surrounded Levein’s music choice, with the 54-year-old coming in for more criticism regarding the Snow Patrol on social media and fans’ forums than he does after the team lose.

One of the songs on the group’s setlist at the SSE Hydro was ‘You Could be Happy’. You can imagine Levein, with his sense of humour that has won over many Scottish football fans, responding: “Could be happy? I’m f***ing ecstatic!”.

Extending Souttar’s contract is a huge boost for the club on a number of levels. It protects a valuable commodity. Hearts, like 99.9 per cent of football teams, are a selling club. Souttar is the prized asset. Aberdeen value Scott McKenna at upwards of £7million. Those in charge at Tynecastle should be working their way up from that.

His development over the last 18 months has been one of the biggest positives at Tynecastle. From a fragile and at times docile defender, the 22-year-old has grown into a man. He is no longer the fresh-faced boy who arrived from Dundee United scarred by the comedy show which has befallen football in the City of Discovery in recent years. He now possesses an edge.

Mentally strong, Souttar is an ultimate professional, hardened by two serious injuries. His return from a three month lay-off falls into the ‘like a new signing’ cliche. He showed the different dimension in the recent win over St Johnstone, stepping out of defence to play a precise pass for Marcus Godinho to open the scoring.

Hearts fans understand the importance of Souttar signing an extended contract. But many are still hopeful there will still be at least another season of the defender at Tynecastle, where he can help the team kick on as part of the team’s spine.

Fellow defenders Michael Smith and Christophe Berra also penned new contracts running until the summer of 2021. Hearts have tied down three of their most consistent performers, players who Levein and the fans can trust. Players who are Hearts. They have the spirit, the attitude, the standards which the support demand. They understand the club and accept the pressures which come with pulling on the maroon jersey, especially at Tynecastle.

Going forward this season the trio could be the perfect three-man defence. Berra provides the no nonsense approach, the blocker, the stopper, the header his granny through her living room window if it meant Hearts kept a clean sheet. Souttar is the ball-player, while Smith acts as the sweeper, the defensive radar, spotting danger and steeping in.

It means one of the club’s new recruits in January, Connor Shaughnessy, could see game time limited. Yet, that’s essentially what he has been brought in from Leeds United for, just in case scenarios, a back-up.

The Irishman provides depth to a defence which has had its issues with injuries this season. While there is also Clevid Dikamona, who has not been seen since his starring role in the 1-0 win over Hibs before the winter break.

At the other end of the pitch David Vanecek finally arrived from FK Teplice this month, joining up with the side for their warm weather training camp.

Since agreeing a move to Gorgie in the summer of 2018, the Czech striker has delivered an extended period of self-hype to such a level that he could walk into the marketing department of the English Premier League and takeover.

It took Vanecek just 124 minutes before he faced the wrath of Levein. Hooked after 34 minutes in his second appearance, the 27-year-old was slammed by the Hearts boss for his fitness. The player was buoyed by a rapturous reception when he came off the bench against St Johnstone.

He may not look his streamlined best but in the Scottish Cup win over Livingston he showed his ability with the ball at his feet, setting up Sean Clare for the winning goal. Not only his fitness, but his understanding of the Scottish game, the hits he will have to take, will have to be developed.

The key reason for the lack of January activity is due to the revamp in the summer, which saw a raft of players arrive to bolster a squad which was threadbare with quality, experience, pace and balance. If it weren’t for injuries to key players, Berra, Souttar, Steven Naismith, Uche Ikpeazu and Jimmy Dunne, the Jambos would be much closer to Celtic at the top of the table rather than the 12 points which separates the clubs presently.

Levein had built a strong squad and formidable starting XI. Therefore the remainder of the season should be a positive one for Hearts. Berra and Souttar are back up and running while Naismith has recovered to play his pivotal role knitting the team together with his organisational skills, intelligence and standard-setting.

Peter Haring and Ikpeazu will return this month to provide even greater quality and a different dimension as the team look to push into the European spots and progress in the Scottish Cup. Even Jake Mulraney has entered the fray as a winger who threatens to be dangerous.

There has so far been two acts at Tynecastle this campaign: the title-challenge dream before the Steven Naismith-less grounding. The third-act is to follow and it should be one to watch.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital