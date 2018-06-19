Hearts and Genoa agree deal for David Milinkovic

Hearts have agreed a six-figure deal with Genoa to bring winger David Milinkovic back to Tynecastle Park.

The Frenchman spent last season on loan in Edinburgh and became hugely popular with supporters. He is now set to return in a permanent transfer, provided he agrees personal terms on a proposed long-term contract.

Genoa initially quoted Hearts £600,000 for Milinkovic but the Evening News has learned that the fee agreed is less than that amount and will be paid in installments.

The 24-year-old's endeavour and attacking play endeared him to fans in Gorgie during his season-long loan. He scored six times in 26 appearances and many Hearts supporters are eager to see him in maroon again next season.

After negotiating a deal with Genoa, Hearts are hoping contract talks with Milinkovic and his representatives run smoothly to finalise his return.