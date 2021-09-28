Hearts and Hibs duo called up for Scotland squad to face Israel and Faroe Islands

Craig Gordon (back left) and Kevin Nisbet (back right) have again been called up for Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Tynecastle goalkeeper Craig Gordon and Easter Road striker Kevin Nisbet have been named in Steve Clarke’s 25-man pool as the national side look to build on last month’s triple-header that ended with an impressive 1-0 win over Austria in Vienna.

Gordon has reestablished himself as Scotland’s number one having started the last three matches, taking his total number of caps up to 60. The 38-year-old has been a mainstay in a Hearts side that has made an unbeaten start to the cinch Premiership season to sit third in the table after seven matches.

Nisbet has eight caps to his name since making a goals coring debut off the bench for Scotland in a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in the build-up to Euro 2020. Seven of those appearances have come as a substitute with his only start coming in the 2-0 win over Moldova at Hampden last month.

There is, however, no place in the squad for Paul McGinn despite the Hibs right-back receiving a late call-up for last month’s trip to Austria and earning his first cap as a 77th minute replacement for Stephen O’Donnell.

Scotland will look to cement second place in Group F when they face Israel at Hampden Park on Saturday, October 9 before travelling to the Faroe Islands on Tuesday, October 12.

