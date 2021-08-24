Hearts and Hibs final Scottish Premiership 2021/22 positions as predicted by supercomputer

Hearts and Hibs are both chasing a European spot this season. Picture: SNS

The system, used by bettingexpert.com, has Jack Ross’ men finishing in fourth place, just ahead of Hearts, who are competing in the top-flight following promotion from the Championship last season under Robbie Neilson.

Aberdeen are being tipped to finish in third place, which guarantees European group stage football next term.

Rangers will come out on top of the pile despite the red-hot start made by rivals Celtic, while Ross County are tipped to finish bottom of the league behind the other newly-promoted side Dundee in 11th.

A bettingexpert.com spokesperson said: “Rangers may not be invincible once again this season, but they are still set to be champions of Scotland for another year. Our supercomputer has them ahead of Celtic.”

The predicted league table:

Rangers Celtic Aberdeen Hibs Hearts St Johnstone Motherwell Dundee United St Mirren Livingston Dundee Ross County.

