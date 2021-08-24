Hearts and Hibs final Scottish Premiership 2021/22 positions as predicted by supercomputer

Hibs will pip Hearts in the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership table but neither will finish best-of-the-rest, according to calculations made by a supercomputer.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 6:54 pm
Hearts and Hibs are both chasing a European spot this season. Picture: SNS

The system, used by bettingexpert.com, has Jack Ross’ men finishing in fourth place, just ahead of Hearts, who are competing in the top-flight following promotion from the Championship last season under Robbie Neilson.

Aberdeen are being tipped to finish in third place, which guarantees European group stage football next term.

Rangers will come out on top of the pile despite the red-hot start made by rivals Celtic, while Ross County are tipped to finish bottom of the league behind the other newly-promoted side Dundee in 11th.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A bettingexpert.com spokesperson said: “Rangers may not be invincible once again this season, but they are still set to be champions of Scotland for another year. Our supercomputer has them ahead of Celtic.”

The predicted league table:

Rangers Celtic Aberdeen Hibs Hearts St Johnstone Motherwell Dundee United St Mirren Livingston Dundee Ross County.

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today