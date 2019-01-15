Hearts and Hibs fixtures moved as SPFL confirms latest TV games

Hearts and Hibs’ next Ladbrokes Premiership meeting has been shifted after the SPFL announced the latest raft of televised matches.

The third Edinburgh derby of the 201819 season, originally scheduled for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday April 6, will now be shown live on BT Sport on the same date with an earlier start time of 12.30pm.

In addition, Hibs’ home tie with Rangers, pencilled in for Saturday March 9 at 3pm has been brought forward to Friday March 8, with a 7.45pm kick-off at Easter Road, and will also be screened on BT Sport.

The next Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers has been pushed back for TV to Sunday March 31, with a 12pm kick-off, and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. The tie had originally been scheduled for Saturday March 30.

The league’s governing body has confirmed that further televised games will be announced in due course.