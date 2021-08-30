Hearts and Hibs games moved due to Rangers participation in Europa League
Hearts and Hibs have each had upcoming fixtures with Rangers moved to a Sunday kick-off.
The switch was confirmed by the SPFL after the Ibrox side reached the group stages of the Europa League, which will see them play six times on Thursday night between mid-September and early December.
As a result, Hibs’ first visit to Ibrox this season will now take place on Sunday, October 3 with a 3pm kick-off.
Meanwhile, Hearts will host Steven Gerrard’s men on Sunday, December 12. Again, the kick-off is set for 3pm, but as Sky Sports haven’t selected fixtures that far in advance the time could be moved once more in future.
The two Edinburgh clubs are the only undefeated teams left in the cinch Premiership after four games.
Full details:
Sunday October 3
cinch Premiership
Rangers v Hibernian
Kick-off 3.00pm
Sunday December 12
cinch Premiership
Heart of Midlothian v Rangers
Kick-off 3.00pm