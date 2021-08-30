Hearts and Hibs games moved due to Rangers participation in Europa League

Hibs and Rangers will meet at Ibrox in early October. Picture: SNS

The switch was confirmed by the SPFL after the Ibrox side reached the group stages of the Europa League, which will see them play six times on Thursday night between mid-September and early December.

As a result, Hibs’ first visit to Ibrox this season will now take place on Sunday, October 3 with a 3pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, Hearts will host Steven Gerrard’s men on Sunday, December 12. Again, the kick-off is set for 3pm, but as Sky Sports haven’t selected fixtures that far in advance the time could be moved once more in future.

The two Edinburgh clubs are the only undefeated teams left in the cinch Premiership after four games.

Full details:

Sunday October 3

cinch Premiership

Rangers v Hibernian

Kick-off 3.00pm

Sunday December 12

cinch Premiership

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

Kick-off 3.00pm

