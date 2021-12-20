Hearts and Hibs games selected for live TV coverage in February

The last Hearts meeting with Rangers, a 2-0 defeat at Tynecastle, was shown live on Sky Sports. Picture: SNS

Tynecastle head coach Robbie Neilson will take his side to Ibrox on Sunday, February 6 for the third meeting with Rangers this campaign. The game will kick off at 4pm and shown live by Sky Sports.

The top-flight’s broadcasting partner will also be showing Hibs’ late February meeting with Celtic at Easter Road. Again, the game has been moved to the Sunday (February 27). This has a noon kick-off time.

Message from the editor

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.