Hearts and Hibs games selected for live TV coverage in February
Hearts and Hibs have each had one of their upcoming cinch Premiership fixtures selected for live TV coverage.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 3:27 pm
Updated
Monday, 20th December 2021, 3:27 pm
Tynecastle head coach Robbie Neilson will take his side to Ibrox on Sunday, February 6 for the third meeting with Rangers this campaign. The game will kick off at 4pm and shown live by Sky Sports.
The top-flight’s broadcasting partner will also be showing Hibs’ late February meeting with Celtic at Easter Road. Again, the game has been moved to the Sunday (February 27). This has a noon kick-off time.