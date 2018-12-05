Hearts and Hibs: How full Tynecastle and Easter Road have been compared to Premiership rivals

Courtesy of data from Transfermarkt, we look at the average attendances and compare the crowds of the Capital sides to their Premiership rivals. Scroll through the pages, some clubs might surprise you...
View more
Hearts and Hibs are in the strong position of having modern grounds and the crowds have been flocking to Tynecastle and Easter Road this season.
Courtesy of data from Transfermarkt, we look at the average attendances and compare the crowds of the Capital sides to their Premiership rivals. Scroll through the pages, some clubs might surprise you...