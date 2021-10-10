Hearts and Hibs international round-up: Craig Gordon's milestone, Kevin Nisbet and Alex Gogic wait for next cap, Martin Boyle in Japan

Craig Gordon shakes hands with former Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano after Scotland's 3-2 win over Israel at Hampden (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

The 38-year-old made his 61st appearance for the national side in Saturday's World Cup qualifier at Hampden, moving him to joint 12th place on his country’s all-time caps list alongside Richard Gough and Ally McCoist.

Gordon was beaten on two occasions as Scotland twice came from behind to claim a 3-2 win and earn three vital points towards securing second place in Group F and a potential playoff for a place in next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Hibs duo Kevin Nisbet and Alex Gogic will hope to add to their international caps this week after being left on the bench for their respective World Cup qualifiers over the weekend.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nisbet was an unused substitute for Scotland with strikers Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes preferred in attack. Adams was withdrawn in the 68th minute after appearing to pick up a knock, but Scotland head coach Steve Clarke opted to replace the Southampton ace with Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie.

Former Hibs midfielder John McGinn was on target with QPR frontman Dykes also netting to make it 2-2 after seeing a penaty saved by ex-Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano before Scott McTominay bundled home the 94th minute winner.

Scotland are back in action on Tuesday in the Faroe Islands and Nisbet, fresh from scoring for Hibs at Ibrox last weekend, will hope to feature at some stage as he bids to add to his international tally of one goal in eight appearances, seven as a substitute.

Gogic also failed to see any minutes for Cyprus in their 3-0 home defeat to Croatia on Friday. The defensive midfielder, who has seven caps to his name, has been an unused substitute in each of his country's last four qualifiers.

Cyprus, who are bottom of Group H with one win in seven, host Malta on Tuesday.

Martin Boyle meanwhile scored for Australia in their 3-1 win over Oman on Thursday as the Socceroos made it a record 11 straight victories in qualification.

The Scots-born forward, who qualifies for Australia through his father and has five goals in nine appearances, will be expected to lead the attack against Japan on Tuesday in a match which kicks off at 11.14am UK time.

A message from the Editor: