Hearts and Hibs matches in January and February moved for live TV selections

Hearts and Hibs will be on TV throughout January and February. Pic: SNS
Three Hearts league games and two Hibs league matches have been selected for live television broadcast in January and February.

Hearts’ Ladbrokes Premiership encounters away to Kilmarnock and Motherwell, plus a home clash with Celtic, are to be screened live, while Hibs’ trips to St Mirren and Dundee are also on the box.

Hearts will now face Kilmarnock on Friday, February 1 (kick-off 7.45pm, live on BT Sport), while the game against Motherwell has been put back to Sunday, February 17 (kick-off 12.15pm, live on BT Sport). The home match against Celtic will now take place on Tuesday, February 26 (kick-off 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports).

Hibs’ trip to Paisley to face St Mirren is now scheduled for Sunday, January 27 (kick-off 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports) and their game away to Dundee will take place on Friday, February 22 (kick-off 7.45pm, live on BT Sport).

Latest SPFL television selections:

• Wednesday January 23, 2019, Ladbrokes Premiership, Kilmarnock v Rangers, live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm.

• Friday January 25, 2019, Ladbrokes Championship, Ayr United v Dundee United, live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm.

• Sunday January 27, 2019, Ladbrokes Premiership, St Mirren v Hibs, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 1.30pm.

• Sunday January 27, 2019, Ladbrokes Premiership, Livingston v Rangers, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.00pm.

• Friday February 1, 2019, Ladbrokes Premiership, Kilmarnock v Hearts, live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm.

• Sunday February 3, 2019, Ladbrokes Premiership, St Johnstone v Celtic, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm.

• Wednesday February 6, 2019, Ladbrokes Premiership, Aberdeen v Rangers, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm.

• Sunday February 17, 2019, Ladbrokes Premiership, Motherwell v Hearts, live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm.

• Sunday February 17, 2019, Ladbrokes Premiership, Kilmarnock v Celtic, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.00pm.

• Friday February 22, 2019, Ladbrokes Premiership, Dundee v Hibs, live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm.

• Sunday February 24, 2019, Ladbrokes Premiership, Hamilton Accies v Rangers, live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.15pm.

• Tuesday February 26, 2019, Ladbrokes Premiership, Hearts v Celtic, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm.