Hearts and Hibs players called up to Australia squad

Hearts defender Ben Garuccio and Hibs duo Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan have been included in a 31-man Australia squad to take part in a training camp in Turkey next week.

Rcently appointed Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold has focused on a number of “uncapped and emerging players”, with Garuccio one of the new faces.

The Adelaide-born left back has been capped by Australia at Under-20 and Under-23 level.

Maclaren has six caps for his country, and was part of Australia’s squad for the 2018 World Cup, but the on-loan SV Darmstadt striker saw no game time in Russia. Milligan, yet to make his bow in a Hibs shirt, is a veteran of the national team, having been capped 71 times since 2006.

Celtic winger Daniel Arzani, who joined the Hoops on loan from Manchester City earlier this month, is also named in the pool of players but his club mate Tom Rogic is absent through injury.

Jambos midfielder Oliver Bozanic, who has seven national team appearances under his belt, also misses out.

Arnold told the Socceroos’ website: “Next week’s camp in Turkey marks the start of a new phase for the Socceroos.

“While we will have numerous field, tactical, and video sessions during the seven days that we are together in Turkey, we will also spend plenty of time off the pitch discussing our individual and team objectives and identity.

“As an organisation we’ve made the decision to take this camp close to the bulk of the players involved. This will lighten the travel load on the majority of the group, ensuring that they arrive in camp and back at their clubs as fresh as possible.”

“The 31 players we have invited to Antalya will be the first to receive an opportunity to work with us, however we have a long list of players that we are monitoring and we will continue to assess them as we seek to add to the depth of the team,” he added.

Australia have a scheduled friendly match in the Middle East in October, before two friendlies on home soil in November.