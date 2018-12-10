Hearts and Hibs to appear before SFA following Edinburgh derby probe

Hearts and Hibs are due to appear before the Scottish FA today to defend themselves against charges of misconduct stemming from October’s Edinburgh derby fixture.

In an ugly goalless draw at Tynecastle, Easter Road manager Neil Lennon was struck with a coin thrown from the Main Stand and Jambos ‘keeper Zdenek Zlamal was the subject of an alleged assault whilst retrieving a ball in front of the away support.

However, it was the angry melee sparked by the red card shown to Hibs striker Florian Kamberi that resulted in notices of complaint being served.

The clubs were accused of breaching disciplinary rule 204, where “three or more players and/or members of team staff from one team are involved in a confrontation with opposing players and/or members of team staff of the opposing team during and/or directly after a match”.

The case was originally due to be heard last month but was rescheduled for today. It is understood Craig Levein will appear on behalf of Hearts. Evidence is also expected from derby referee Andrew Dallas, the same official who angered Hearts last midweek with his decision to award St Johnstone a controversial penalty in the 2-2 draw at McDiarmid Park.