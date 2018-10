Hearts and Hibs TV games in December confirmed

Have your say

The latest Scottish Premiership TV games have been announced, with two Hearts fixtures and one Hibs match scheduled to be shown live.

The Edinburgh derby on December 29 had already been selected by the broadcasters, and will be shown live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm.

Hearts’ home clash with Rangers has been fixed for Sunday December 2, with a midday kick-off, and will be shown on BT Sport.

The Jambos’ trip to Livingston, originally pencilled in for Saturday December 15, will now be played on Friday December 14, also on BT Sport.

The match at the Tony Macaroni Arena kicks off at 7.45pm.

Hibs’ home fixture against Celtic has been scheduled for Sunday December 16 at 12.30pm, and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Further fixtures from the midweek of December 4/5 may be made depending on the outcome of the Betfred Cup semi-finals.

December TV matches involving Hearts and Hibs

Sunday December 2, 2018

Ladbrokes Premiership

Hearts v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12pm

Friday December 14, 2018

Ladbrokes Premiership

Livingston v Hearts

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday December 16, 2018

Ladbrokes Premiership

Hibs v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday December 29, 2018

Ladbrokes Premiership

Hibs v Hearts

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm