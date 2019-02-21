Hearts and Hibs want to sign Premiership star on pre-contract - reports

Hearts and Hibs are keen on signing Livingston centre-back Craig Halkett, according to the Daily Express.

Livingston's Craig Halkett has been linked with a move to the Capital. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

The 23-year-old has been one of the standout performers for the West Lothian outfit following their return to the Scottish top tier.

Halkett’s contract expires at the end of May and the Capital duo will face competition from a number of sides in England for the ex-Rangers defender.

The Livingston captain has played every minute of the season so far. Pinpointed as one of the stars of the league campaign so far in Scotland, he has delivered a number of impressive performances as the leader of the team in the middle of the back three.

Hearts and Hibs will see the centre-back position as one which needs strengthening in the summer.

Clevid Dikamona and Aaron Hughes’ Tynecastle deals expire at the end of the season, while Connor Shaughnessy will return to Leeds United following his loan spell.

Levein could also see Halkett as a long-term replacement for Christophe Berra with the duo sharing a number of similar defensive qualities. He features in the top five in the league for interceptions, shots blocked and aerial duels.

At Easter Road, Hibs lost Efe Ambrose in January and only have Ryan Porteous and Paul Hanlon contracted for next season. Darren McGregor’s deal runs out this summer with Darnell Johnson due to return to parent club Leicester City.

