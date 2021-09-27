Hearts and Motherwell fans face Covid vaccine checks at Tynecastle this weekend

Hearts fans face vaccine checks this weekend.

Scottish Government rules on so-called vaccine passports take effect from this Friday, October 1. That means fans will be asked to show they have two doses of the jag before entering grounds where crowds will exceed 10,000.

Hearts host Motherwell at Tynecastle on Saturday, with both home and away supporters due to be subjected to spot-checks from stewards to comply with Government legislation.

They will be asked to show either documents or digital evidence on a mobile phone to prove their vaccination against the virus. Anyone unable to confirm their status will be denied entry even if they have a valid match ticket.

Exemptions will be permitted for fans under 18, those taking part in clinical trials, plus anyone with a letter stating they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons vaccinated.

It is expected that around one supporter in every ten could be stopped and asked for proof that they have been double-jabbed. The rules will also be in force at Pittodrie, where Aberdeen host Celtic on Sunday, and Ibrox, where Rangers play Hibs with no away fans.

Scottish Government guidelines state that a person is fully vaccinated “with a MHA recognised vaccine in line with the MHA recommended number of doses for the vaccine used, and two weeks have passed for the vaccine to take effect”.

Vaccine certificates will be accepted from other parts of the UK, although there are concerns that the checks could cause delays at turnstiles.

Fans can get a copy their vaccination status by clicking here: Covid vaccine