Hearts announce pre-season friendly against Forfar Athletic

Hearts have announced a pre-season friendly against Forfar Athletic.

Craig Levein’s men will travel to Station Park on Saturday 14 July to face the League One outfit ahead of the start of the Betfred Cup.

It is the fourth pre-season match Hearts have arranged, with trips to Arbroath, Dumbarton and Queen of the South prior to the match against Forfar.

The Jambos begin their Betfred Cup campaign at Cove Rangers on Wednesday 18 July.

Hearts last faced the Loons in 2015 when the teams met in the second round of the League Cup. A much changed Hearts XI were taken to extra-time in Angus with Callum Paterson netting the winner.

Kevin McHattie had put Robbie Neilson’s ahead but Gavin Reilly missed from the penalty spot as Rab Douglas produced heroics for the home sideto take the game into extra-time.

Kick-off is 3pm and admission is priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions (over 65s and under 17s), entry will be pay at the gate.

