Hearts’ Betfred Cup semi-final ticket allocation confirmed

Hearts will receive a 50 per cent share of tickets for this month’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic at BT Murrayfield.

Both clubs are to get around 30,000 seats to sell as organisers aim for a sell-out at the 67,000-capacity home of Scottish Rugby.

The tie was switched there last week due to outrage at the original decision to stage it at Hampden Park after the first semi between Aberdeen and Rangers. Using Murrayfield’s extra capacity means more fans can attend the match, which now kicks off at 1.30pm on Sunday, October 28.

The Scottish Professional Football League have allocated Hearts and Celtic an equal split of tickets in the hope of satisfying both sets of supporters as fairly as possible. Tickets, priced at £25 and £35 with concessions £10, go on sale on Thursday for season-ticket holders. Hearts fans can buy tickets in the East, West and South Stands.

Hearts have more than 13,000 season-ticket holders at Tynecastle Park and the vast majority will want to attend the semi-final – particularly since it was moved to Edinburgh and had its kick-off time changed from the initial 7.45pm slot.

Celtic’s season-ticket holders total 52,500, so demand will heavily outweigh supply at the Parkhead club.