Hearts boost with Steven Naismith set to start against Aberdeen

Hearts are to be handed a huge boost for their game against Aberdeen with Steven Naismith set to return to the starting line-up.

READ MORE: ‘There are sources of hope’: Journalists’ predictions for Aberdeen v Hearts

Steven Naismith will return for Hearts against Aberdeen.

The Scotland international has been out of action since going off injured in the team's Betfred Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic on 28 October, a game which was lost 3-0.

Naismith had been influential in Hearts' strong start to the season which saw the club top the league with a six point lead in October following a 3-0 win over - the last league game the 32-year-old played in before his injury. The forward had netted 11 goals in 16 appearances this term.

During his absence Hearts have won just once in eight league games.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Aberdeen on Saturday, Hearts boss Craig Levein was delighted to have him back involved and raising standards on the training pitch.

READ MORE: Aberdeen v Hearts: How could Craig Levein's team line up tomorrow?

"It's been good to hear him barking on the training ground like he has been doing for the last year," he said.

"I think everybody is just happy to see him back. He is such a good professional. He understands football and he has been through periods when things are difficult. He has done it before and he can help.

"We now have Christophe (Berra) back and we have Steven back on Saturday and that will help us without a shadow of a doubt. It's not like bringing a young player back into the group who has been out injured.

"Take out Friday's result (against Livingston) and our previous three results have been better and our performances have been better with Christophe back in the team.

"With Steven coming back it will be the same, I've no doubt about that. We will improve."

READ MORE: Hearts owner Ann Budge confirms club's desire to finance VAR